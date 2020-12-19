Real Estate
19 riverstone crt east gwillimbury

This $4.4 million mansion north of Toronto comes with its own infinity pool and waterfall

Located in a gated community, a mansion for sale north of Toronto comes with some spectacular extras offering a glimpse of how the one per cent lives.

The custom-built home at 19 Riverstone Crt. in rural East Gwillimbury listed for sale for $4.4 million is set on two acres filled with trees and a small stream on a park-like property.

There are five bedrooms in the mansion including this one with its own fireplace.

The 12,000 square-foot home comes with five bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

The kitchen has two dishwashers and two ovens.

The kitchen is described as gourmet and high-end with two dishwashers and two ovens. 

Who doesn't love a walk-in closet?

Extra features include a home cinema, indoor spa and gym.

The home cinema looks cozy with plush orange seating.

There are five gas fireplaces and one wood-burning fireplace.

The home gym looks better than some condo gyms.

Outside, the "infinity pool" — which admittedly looks like a pretty regular pool — still seems like a good spot to relax. It comes with its own little waterfall.

The pool comes with a waterfall feature.

The cabana has a kitchenette and bar.

There is a cabana and a couple of gazebos poolside.

There is even a stone pizza oven and gazebos outside.

The home also comes with an outdoor stone pizza oven.

Parking isn't a problem with 20 spaces and a spot to charge an electric vehicle.

There is a small stream in the park-like setting.

If you are in the market for a mansion, this doesn't look bad considering the price tag on some Toronto homes and condos.

