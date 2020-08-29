Toronto's newest luxury condo development has prices starting at $6M

If you've ever wanted to live on the lush streets of Toronto's Rosedale neighbourhood, 26 luxury condo residences are now up for sale — but you'll need a minimum of $6 million if you're looking to buy.

No.7 Rosedale is now up on the market, and the Hariri Pontarini designed development is as swanky as it gets.

The Platinum Vista project at 5-9 Dale Avenue is currently in the pre-construction and registration phase, and the ads are out. Mentions of 10-foot-tall ceilings and in-floor heating abound in an attempt to lure in those luxury home buyers.

These brick homes don't just use any building blocks: No. 7 Rosedale is shipping in solid clay red brick from Denmark.

Landscaping by Janet Rosenberg, who has designed numerous public and private green spaces in the city, incorporates trees on the property, some of which are 150 years old.

Interior design is by Studio Munge, the award-winning firm some of Toronto's most glamourous restaurants like Akira Back and the upcoming Nobu.

Each condo will come equipped with a gas fireplace, stone slab finishes and bathrooms with freestanding tubs for soaking away all the wealthy-people problems.

On the top floor, a setback makes room for balcony space. Amenities include 24-hour concierge service, sauna, a party room, a gym with yoga studio and infrared sauna and a marble steam shower.

The common theme in all of this is attempting to tie in the exclusivity in connection to the surrounding neighbourhood.

The ads would be remiss without mentioning Rosedale's relationship with old money: dating back to 1820s, it allegedly got its name from Mary Jarvis (the surname from which Jarvis Street comes from) and the wild roses that grew near her home.