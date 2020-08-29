Real Estate
Toronto's newest luxury condo development has prices starting at $6M

If you've ever wanted to live on the lush streets of Toronto's Rosedale neighbourhood, 26 luxury condo residences are now up for sale — but you'll need a minimum of $6 million if you're looking to buy. 

No.7 Rosedale is now up on the market, and the Hariri Pontarini designed development is as swanky as it gets.

no 7 rosedaleThe Platinum Vista project at 5-9 Dale Avenue is currently in the pre-construction and registration phase, and the ads are out. Mentions of 10-foot-tall ceilings and in-floor heating abound in an attempt to lure in those luxury home buyers. 

no 7 rosedaleThese brick homes don't just use any building blocks: No. 7 Rosedale is shipping in solid clay red brick from Denmark.

Landscaping by Janet Rosenberg, who has designed numerous public and private green spaces in the city, incorporates trees on the property, some of which are 150 years old. 

no 7 rosedaleInterior design is by Studio Munge, the award-winning firm some of Toronto's most glamourous restaurants like Akira Back and the upcoming Nobu

no 7 rosedaleEach condo will come equipped with a gas fireplace, stone slab finishes and bathrooms with freestanding tubs for soaking away all the wealthy-people problems. 

no 7 rosedaleOn the top floor, a setback makes room for balcony space. Amenities include 24-hour concierge service, sauna, a party room, a gym with yoga studio and infrared sauna and a marble steam shower. 

no 7 rosedaleThe common theme in all of this is attempting to tie in the exclusivity in connection to the surrounding neighbourhood.

The ads would be remiss without mentioning Rosedale's relationship with old money: dating back to 1820s, it allegedly got its name from Mary Jarvis (the surname from which Jarvis Street comes from) and the wild roses that grew near her home. 

Lead photo by

No.7 Rosedale

