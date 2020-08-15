The Distillery District is getting another big condo building

A new condo is in the process of being approved for Toronto's Distillery District, just steps away from a number of other proposed developments like a new kettle-shaped building, a hotel and some sailboat-shaped rentals.

Slated for 33 and 37 Parliament Street, just south of the historic cobblestoned neighbourhood, the 32-storey tower comes from Graywood Developments, with a frontage that'll be made mostly of red brick, in keeping with the Distillery's heritage look.

The new condo designed by architectsAlliance will bring 485 residential units to the neighbourhood.

It'll be comprised of two parts: the 32-storey tower, which will sit along Parliament; and a 10-storey podium, which will stretch along Distillery Lane.

The tower will contain about 367 condo units, the majority of which will be one-bedrooms

The podium will contain the remaining 118, also comprised mostly of one-bedroom units. At street level, there will be retail and a POPs (privately-owned publicly accessible space).

Underground, there'll be three levels of parking with 213 spaces, and a total of 486 bike parking spots.

There will be shared balconies on the eighth floor, while a swimming pool will be accessible to residents on the roof terrace atop the podium.