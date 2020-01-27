This Airbnb in Markham is totally off-the-grid

This Airnbn is located inside Rouge Valley park in Markham. It was designed by Red River Designs, who are known for their eco-friendly furniture.

But for this tiny home they expanded and built a small off-grid cabin.

The cabin offers a chance to disconnect from the daily hustle and bustle. There's no WiFi or even proper running water.

The cabin offers a a foot pump sink, freshwater and a special composting toilet. Think of it like posh camping or glamping if you will.

The home also comes with kitchen utensils, a cozy indoor fireplace and plenty of surrounding nature.

But if you get tired of the trees you're only a 30-minute drive to downtown Toronto.

Specs

Listing: 39056760

Neighbourhood: Markham

Price: $77 /night

Guests: 2

Bedrooms: 1

Beds: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Perks: Indoor fireplace

Good for

Doing a digital detox.

Move on if

WiFi is life or you want a shower...