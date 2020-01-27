Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
markham airbnb

This Airbnb in Markham is totally off-the-grid

This Airnbn is located inside Rouge Valley park in Markham. It was designed by  Red River Designs, who are known for their eco-friendly furniture. 

But for this tiny home they expanded and built a small off-grid cabin. 

markham airbnbThe cabin offers a chance to disconnect from the daily hustle and bustle. There's no WiFi or even proper running water. 

markham airbnbThe cabin offers a a foot pump sink, freshwater and a special composting toilet. Think of it like posh camping or glamping if you will. 

markham airbnbThe home also comes with kitchen utensils, a cozy indoor fireplace and plenty of surrounding nature. 

markham airbnbBut if you get tired of the trees you're only a 30-minute drive to downtown Toronto.  toronto airbnb

Specs
  • Listing: 39056760
  • Neighbourhood: Markham
  • Price: $77 /night 
  • Guests: 2
  • Bedrooms: 1
  • Beds: 1
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Perks: Indoor fireplacemarkham airbnb
Good for

Doing a digital detox.markham airbnb

Move on if

WiFi is life or you want a shower... markham airbnb

Lead photo by

Airbnb

