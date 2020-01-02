Condo of the week: 377 Madison Avenue

This condo in Toronto will appeal to anyone who likes being outdoors as much as they like being indoors.

With over 800-square-feet of outdoor rooftop patio space you have plenty of room to take in the view of Casa Loma and the sprawling city.

The patio comes complete with an outdoor kitchen, BBQ and a designer garden.

And while the outdoor space is clearly the selling point of this home, the interior is nothing to scoff at.

The condo is modern, elegant and glamorous.

The interiors have been recently upgraded with marble in the kitchen and bathrooms.

The spaces are narrow but the tall 9-foot ceilings don't make the rooms feel too cramped.

There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The building also has lots of amenities including a gym and yoga studio, a pet spa and 24-hour concierge service.

Specs

Address: #710 – 377 Madison Ave.

Price: $1,395,000

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 93

Transit Score: 86

Maintenance Fees: $863.89 monthly

Brokerage: Engel & Volkers Toronto Central Brokerage

Listing ID: C4651442

Good For

Summer BBQ's. With a rooftop patio like that, hosting a summer dinner is a must!

Move On If

You want more living space. The main areas are quite narrow and there's only a total of 1,024-square-feet indoors.