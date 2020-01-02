Condo of the week: 377 Madison Avenue

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
377 madison ave toronto

This condo in Toronto will appeal to anyone who likes being outdoors as much as they like being indoors. 

With over 800-square-feet of outdoor rooftop patio space you have plenty of room to take in the view of Casa Loma and the sprawling city. 

377 madison ave torontoThe patio comes complete with an outdoor kitchen, BBQ and a designer garden. 

377 madison ave torontoAnd while the outdoor space is clearly the selling point of this home, the interior is nothing to scoff at. 

377 madison ave torontoThe condo is modern, elegant and glamorous. 

377 madison ave torontoThe interiors have been recently upgraded with marble in the kitchen and bathrooms. 

377 madison ave torontoThe spaces are narrow but the tall 9-foot ceilings don't make the rooms feel too cramped. 

377 madison ave torontoThere are two bedrooms and two bathrooms. 

377 madison ave torontoThe building also has lots of amenities including a gym and yoga studio, a pet spa and 24-hour concierge service. 377 madison ave toronto

Specs
  • Address: #710 – 377 Madison Ave. 
  • Price: $1,395,000
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 93    
  • Transit Score: 86
  • Maintenance Fees: $863.89 monthly
  • Brokerage: Engel & Volkers Toronto Central Brokerage 
  • Listing ID: C4651442

377 madison ave toronto

Good For

Summer BBQ's. With a rooftop patio like that, hosting a summer dinner is a must!377 madison ave toronto

Move On If

You want more living space. The main areas are quite narrow and there's only a total of 1,024-square-feet indoors. 377 madison ave toronto

Lead photo by

gtatours.ca

