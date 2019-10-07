Luxurious new condos in Toronto will have indoor trees and private tea rooms

Denmark's Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) just released a new round of images illustrating what Toronto can expect from what is by far the most highly-anticipated and innovative residential complex proposed for the city perhaps ever.

To say that the freshly-released penthouse renderings for Westbank and Allied's KING Toronto project are aspirational is an understatement.

Spiral staircases, floor-to-ceiling libraries, private greenhouses, ensuite tea rooms? Check, check, check and check.

Whoever ends up scoring these ultra-exclusive suites atop BIG's "mountain range" ziggurat will be living in futuristic, floating sanctuaries.

Construction has yet to begin on the massive mixed-use development at 489 to 539 King St. W, but Westbank is starting to move forward with marketing materials.

Prospective buyers can now view 3D models of suites in all four towers of the building, as well as renderings of amenities like the gym, steam room, sauna, courtyard, four separate lobbies and pools (that's right — there at least two indoor pools).

Impressive as the regular suites and building exteriors look, the penthouses — each designed as "a custom-designed single family home, built atop a mountain" — are next-level.

"The penthouses are the ﬁnal piece of the total work of art we are creating at KING Toronto," reads the project's website.

"Their respective design themes have been curated to reﬂect their Mountain's context and each home has been designed by Bjarke Ingels Group to be distinct and unique in the world. "

"We began to conceptualize these homes around this idea of living on a mountaintop, but one in the heart of a city, rising above the vibrant urban context of the King Street West neighbourhood," said Westbank founder Ian Gillespie.

"Inspired by their setting atop the North, South, East and West Mountains, the Penthouses are envisioned as ﬂoating sanctuaries, each overlooking a different part of Toronto. What we have created with these mountaintop Penthouses are unlike anything in the city."

Each of the multi-storey, mountaintop palaces have their own "distinct environments" based on the concept of Gesamtkunstwerk, a total work of art.

In the the North penthouse, "the raw materiality of steel contrasts with reﬁned, light glass."

The South penthouse will feature "sun ﬁlled interiors and large outdoor terraces" to "create a natural refuge in the sky."

A private teahouse and greenhouse will infuse the stunning unit's architecture with nature.

For the West, "a celebration and a manipulation of light forms the central theme."

The East penthouse is all about light, where "Scandinavian details radiate warmth" and create "calming, modern spaces characterized by organic forms."

All penthouses feature "stunning panoramic views of the city" and their own residential lift lobbies.

Prices have yet to be released, but I'm guessing they'll be more than what the average millennial can afford... save for NBA players and Drake.