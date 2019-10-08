House of the week: 60 Dale Avenue

This listing ends with "Mr. Bond your loft awaits," and that's exactly the type of character I could see living in this gorgeous three-storey home.

From the street, this house looks like a bungalow. It's so unassuming that you might not even notice it. But from the back, it's spectacular.

The contemporary design is gorgeous. With exposed wood beams and huge windows that let in lots of natural light, this place is stunning.

The house is quite segregated, with each room basically having it's own floor.

On the main floor is the kitchen and sitting area.

It also walks out into the private courtyard.

On the second floor is the living room.

And the one and only bedroom occupies the entire third floor.

The master suite is pretty special with a suspended fireplace in the middle of the room. Just imagine how cozy it will be on cold winter nights!

Specs

Address: 60 Dale Avenue

Price: $2,795,000

Land Size: 22 x 100 feet

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 56

Transit Score: 96

Listing agent: Ryan Wykes

Listing ID: C4590759

Good For

The ultimate bachelor pad.

Move On If

You need more than one bedroom.