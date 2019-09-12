Condo of the week: 311 Bay Street

Maybe it's all the gold accents or maybe it's just because this apartment is in the St. Regis, but whatever it is, this place drips with luxury.

According to the listing, this is the only custom-made unit. We featured another unit from this building a few months ago, and you can see how this place is a step-up.

The living room, dining room and kitchen are open concept and look big enough to be a full bowling alley if you moved the furniture.

The kitchen has a stunning marble counter that is long enough to seat six. It would be perfect for entertaining.

The dark marble contrasted with the stark white cabinetry is beautiful.

Surprisingly, there are only two bedrooms and a den in this apartment.

The bedrooms are nothing spectacular and the bathrooms are pretty standard as well, which for the price of $4.7 million, is a bit of a let-down.

The ornate wallpaper does add a bit of character, but without that, this could be any other unit.

Another major drawback to this building and the unit is the lack of outdoor space. But, if you're not big on sunbathing on a balcony, then I'm sure you'll be fine.

Specs

Address: #5201 – 311 Bay Street

Price: $4,688,000

Bedrooms: 2 + 1

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 100

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $3,883.65 monthly

Brokerage: Century 21 Atria Realty Inc.

Listing ID: C4563083

Good For

All the amenities. From housekeeping to room service to the Quartz Crystal Spa, this place has everything you could want and more.

Move On If

You have simpler tastes. The unique design could be a bit much for some.