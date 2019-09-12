Real Estate
311 bay street toronto

Condo of the week: 311 Bay Street

Maybe it's all the gold accents or maybe it's just because this apartment is in the St. Regis, but whatever it is, this place drips with luxury.

According to the listing, this is the only custom-made unit. We featured another unit from this building a few months ago, and you can see how this place is a step-up. 

311 bay street torontoThe living room, dining room and kitchen are open concept and look big enough to be a full bowling alley if you moved the furniture. 

311 bay street torontoThe kitchen has a stunning marble counter that is long enough to seat six. It would be perfect for entertaining.

311 bay street torontoThe dark marble contrasted with the stark white cabinetry is beautiful.

311 bay street torontoSurprisingly, there are only two bedrooms and a den in this apartment.

311 bay street torontoThe bedrooms are nothing spectacular and the bathrooms are pretty standard as well, which for the price of $4.7 million, is a bit of a let-down. 

311 bay street torontoThe ornate wallpaper does add a bit of character, but without that, this could be any other unit. 

Another major drawback to this building and the unit is the lack of outdoor space. But, if you're not big on sunbathing on a balcony, then I'm sure you'll be fine.

Specs
  • Address: #5201 – 311 Bay Street
  • Price: $4,688,000
  • Bedrooms: 2 + 1 
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 100    
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $3,883.65 monthly
  • Brokerage: Century 21 Atria Realty Inc.
  • Listing ID: C4563083
Good For

All the amenities. From housekeeping to room service to the Quartz Crystal Spa, this place has everything you could want and more.

 Move On If

You have simpler tastes. The unique design could be a bit much for some.

Lead photo by

GTA Photos

