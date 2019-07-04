Condo of the week: 311 Bay Street

In the former Trump building, now called the St. Regis, is this massive 2,228-square-foot condo. With coffered ceilings, huge windows and high ceilings, this place is the height of luxury. There’s also a fireplace in the living room and dining room, which is a nice touch.

Unlike most places, this condo isn’t open concept. While all the principal rooms are joined, there is very much a distinction of spaces.

The kitchen is glossy and modern.

It also has enough space to be an eat-in kitchen, which is a rare luxury in the city's ever-shrinking condos.

There are two bedrooms, each with their own en suite. They’re pretty standard as far as bedrooms go. But they’re spacious and bright.

The master en suite has a deep soaker tub and dual sinks.

Unfortunately there’s no outdoor space. This unit doesn’t even have a balcony, which is kind of a let down considering the asking price.

Specs

Address: #3405 – 311 Bay Street

Price: $2,850,000

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 100

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $3,013.33 monthly

Brokerage: Sotheby’s International Realty

Listing ID: C4489892

Good For

Building amenities. On top of the indoor pool, party room, gym, guest suites, and more, there’s also a car service is available (for a fee), the Louix Louis, which is situated on the 31st floor of the building and last but not least, residents also have access to the hotel’s spa and cocktail lounge.

Move On If

You want outdoor space.