Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
311 bay street toronto

Condo of the week: 311 Bay Street

In the former Trump building, now called the St. Regis, is this massive 2,228-square-foot condo.311 bay street torontoWith coffered ceilings, huge windows and high ceilings, this place is the height of luxury. There’s also a fireplace in the living room and dining room, which is a nice touch.

311 bay street torontoUnlike most places, this condo isn’t open concept. While all the principal rooms are joined, there is very much a distinction of spaces.

311 bay street torontoThe kitchen is glossy and modern.

311 bay street torontoIt also has enough space to be an eat-in kitchen, which is a rare luxury in the city's ever-shrinking condos.

311 bay street torontoThere are two bedrooms, each with their own en suite. They’re pretty standard as far as bedrooms go. But they’re spacious and bright.

311 bay street torontoThe master en suite has a deep soaker tub and dual sinks.

311 bay street torontoUnfortunately there’s no outdoor space. This unit doesn’t even have a balcony, which is kind of a let down considering the asking price.311 bay street toronto

Specs
Good For

Building amenities. On top of the indoor pool, party room, gym, guest suites, and more, there’s also a car service is available (for a fee), the Louix Louis, which is situated on the 31st floor of the building and last but not least, residents also have access to the hotel’s spa and cocktail lounge.311 bay street toronto

Move On If

You want outdoor space.311 bay street toronto

Lead photo by

iGuide

