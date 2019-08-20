Real Estate
110 donwoods drive toronto

House of the week: 110 Donwoods Drive

This is one of those love-or-hate houses. The hyper-modern architecture can either be seen as bold and unique or cold and weird. 110 donwoods drive torontoWe actually covered this house back in 2017 and the staging back then was much nicer than it is now.

110 donwoods drive torontoIt also seems like the current owners haven’t done much to update the home since, which might be why it’s listed at less than it was in 2017. 

110 donwoods drive torontoEven still, this house is something to marvel at. The open concept layout is airy and the many windows and skylights make the space bright. 

110 donwoods drive torontoThe coolest part of the house is definitely the circular kitchen.  

110 donwoods drive torontoThere are only three above-ground bedrooms, which is a bit odd considering the size of the house and the price tag. 

110 donwoods drive torontoApart from the palatial interior and funky design, the backyard is also pretty spectacular. It’s secluded with a gorgeous in-ground pool and lots of trees for shade. 110 donwoods drive toronto

Specs 
  • Address: 110 Donwoods Drive
  • Price: $5,288,000
  • Land Size: 75.8 x 138.5 feet
  • Bedrooms: 3 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 5
  • Parking: 8
  • Walk Score: 9
  • Transit Score: 75 
  • Listing agent: Bella Lee
  • Listing ID: C4534917 
110 donwoods drive torontoGood For

Lovers of unique architecture and design. 110 donwoods drive toronto

Move On If

You want a more traditional home. This house is not cozy by any standard. 110 donwoods drive toronto

