House of the week: 110 Donwoods Drive

This is one of those love-or-hate houses. The hyper-modern architecture can either be seen as bold and unique or cold and weird. We actually covered this house back in 2017 and the staging back then was much nicer than it is now.

It also seems like the current owners haven’t done much to update the home since, which might be why it’s listed at less than it was in 2017.

Even still, this house is something to marvel at. The open concept layout is airy and the many windows and skylights make the space bright.

The coolest part of the house is definitely the circular kitchen.

There are only three above-ground bedrooms, which is a bit odd considering the size of the house and the price tag.

Apart from the palatial interior and funky design, the backyard is also pretty spectacular. It’s secluded with a gorgeous in-ground pool and lots of trees for shade.

Specs

Address: 110 Donwoods Drive

Price: $5,288,000

Land Size: 75.8 x 138.5 feet

Bedrooms: 3 + 1

Bathrooms: 5

Parking: 8

Walk Score: 9

Transit Score: 75

Listing agent: Bella Lee

Listing ID: C4534917

Good For

Lovers of unique architecture and design.

Move On If

You want a more traditional home. This house is not cozy by any standard.