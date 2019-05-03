Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
116 ulster street toronto

Sold! Toronto home goes for $300k over asking in one day

Holy Moly, Batman! This place sold in record timing. I got an email that this house was on the market and by the next morning I got another message that it had sold. And, it sold for 126 per cent of the asking price. Not too shabby!

116 ulster street torontoThis 1908 coach house is quaint, but beautiful. The home was fully renovated and managed to keep the charm and history while adding modern features.

116 ulster street torontoFor example, in the kitchen they kept a bit of the original tin ceiling, but the rest of the kitchen is sleek and modern with stainless steel appliances.

116 ulster street torontoThe main floor is open concept with gorgeous wide-plank maple floors. It's not the brightest house, but it's cozy with a gas fireplace to warm the space.

116 ulster street torontoThe bedrooms upstairs are well-proportioned.

116 ulster street torontoThe one and only bathroom has been fully renovated. The subway tiles and the peg hooks give it a Scandinavian vibe.

116 ulster street torontoThe backyard is private, even though it's a corner lot. Plus, it's lush with lots of trees and a beautiful trellis covered in vines. It looks like the perfect place to hang out in the summer.116 ulster street toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 116 Ulster Street
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Size: 37 x 39.50 feet
  • Realtor: Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage
  • Hit the market at: $1,189,000
  • Sold for: $1,500,000
Why it sold for what it did?

So many reasons. One, it's in a premium location. Nestled in between the Annex and Little Italy, you have everything right at your fingertips. Two, it's a pretty house, detached and recently renovated.   116 ulster street toronto

Was it worth it?

You'd have to be blind to not see what a catch this house is. From the location, to the character and charm of this century old home, of course it sold for over asking in a day!116 ulster street toronto

