Sold! Toronto home goes for $300k over asking in one day

Holy Moly, Batman! This place sold in record timing. I got an email that this house was on the market and by the next morning I got another message that it had sold. And, it sold for 126 per cent of the asking price. Not too shabby!

This 1908 coach house is quaint, but beautiful. The home was fully renovated and managed to keep the charm and history while adding modern features.

For example, in the kitchen they kept a bit of the original tin ceiling, but the rest of the kitchen is sleek and modern with stainless steel appliances.

The main floor is open concept with gorgeous wide-plank maple floors. It's not the brightest house, but it's cozy with a gas fireplace to warm the space.

The bedrooms upstairs are well-proportioned.

The one and only bathroom has been fully renovated. The subway tiles and the peg hooks give it a Scandinavian vibe.

The backyard is private, even though it's a corner lot. Plus, it's lush with lots of trees and a beautiful trellis covered in vines. It looks like the perfect place to hang out in the summer.

The Essentials

Address: 116 Ulster Street

Type: House

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Size: 37 x 39.50 feet

Realtor: Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage

Hit the market at: $1,189,000

Sold for: $1,500,000

Why it sold for what it did?

So many reasons. One, it's in a premium location. Nestled in between the Annex and Little Italy, you have everything right at your fingertips. Two, it's a pretty house, detached and recently renovated.

Was it worth it?

You'd have to be blind to not see what a catch this house is. From the location, to the character and charm of this century old home, of course it sold for over asking in a day!