You can now stay overnight at this mega mansion near Toronto

If you can't be a rock star, the next best thing is living like one—even if it's just for a weekend.

This 14,000-square-foot mega-mansion is just 45 minutes from Toronto in Caledon, and it makes Drake's newest home look like a shoe box.

It may look like it only houses the rich and famous, but nothing could be further from the truth.

This entire rental property, which sits on over 200 acres of private land, and even offers an unreal view of the CN Tower, easily sleeps up to 20 people in its 13 beds.

And don't let the $4,000/night price tag scare you away. With 20 occupants, that's only $200 per person, which is hundreds less than an up-scale downtown Toronto hotel room.

Perfect for large parties (could you think of a more epic place to throw a bachelor or bachelorette party?), this estate is equipped with a steam room, yoga studio, sound system throughout, massive dining hall and living rooms, and an outdoor pool that rivals any 5-star resort.

With 14 bathrooms (most of which are fully adorned in marble and soaking tubs) are just asking to be filled with bottles of champagne.

Perfect to rent year-round, there are tons of activities nearby to keep everyone busy, like skiing during the winter, golfing when the weather is warmer, and great restaurants and bars.

But, if you really want to live like a celebrity, you can even book a private chef for your entire stay at roughly $100 a person, or simply get your groceries delivered if you'd prefer to make use of the enormous kitchen.

If renting this property for the weekend is at the top of your bucket list, be sure to reserve quickly before it books up!