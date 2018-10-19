Music
drake hidden hills

Drake just bought a $6 million home

Wouldn't it be nice to be able to buy three mega-mansions that are all right next to each other? This is one of the perks that comes with being Drake-level rich, it seems.

Toronto's very own just purchased the third contiguous property in Hidden Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles, right next to the other two he already owns. 

The new home is about 2,500 sq ft, has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and cost the rapper about USD$4.5 million (a little under CAD$6 million).

Drake hidden hills

The Hidden Hills home doesn't show as opulent as some of Drake's other properties.

The total area of the three connected properties comes to a measly 6.7 acres (a peasant's cabin, am I right?) 

The other two properties include his groaningly-titled YOLO Estate, purchased in 2012, and a ranch-style house with four bed and five bath in 2015. 

Drake hidden hills

You can bet there's lots of renovations in the future for the new Hidden Hills home.

Drake's Toronto properties are ridiculous as well, from his huge condo downtown to his infamous Bridle Path mansion

Photos by

Trulia

