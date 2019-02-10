You can stay the night at a huge 100-year-old church near Toronto

Why stay in a boring motel, when you can stay in a 100-year-old church that sleeps 12? The popularity of Airbnb rentals have exploded over the past few years around Toronto because they offer accommodations that are completely unique, and often for a fraction of the cost of a hotel.

From double decker treehouses to luxury yurts, there are some pretty epic Airbnb options near Toronto, but this listing in Lambton Shores really takes the cake.

Starting at just $350 a night, this century old Church sleeps 12, which works out to be less than $30/ person. The fact that this Airbnb also comes fully equipped with a pool table, ping pong, foosball, darts, and a poker table, makes it all the more perfect for a weekend getaway.

This completely Instagrammable church is decorated with a combination of modern and antique finishes - from neon signs, to the stunning floor to ceiling stained glass windows.

There are also multiple lounge rooms, a massive kitchen for those 12-person feasts, and spacious bedrooms for when the beer pong tires you out.

Located 2.5 hours from Toronto in the heart of Lambton Shores, there's plenty of attractions around that will keep you and your friends busy for when you want to venture out of your castle-like crash pad.

Grand Bend Beach and Pinery Provincial Park are only minutes away, and the nearby Stonepicker Brewing Company and Dark Horse Winery offer tours to top-off your weekend itinerary.

This Airbnb rental is available year-round, and has a 2-night stay minimum.