This buffalo farm near Toronto is the ultimate weekend escape

Camping has always been a favourite Canadian pastime, but The Buffalo Farm is taking the great outdoors to an entirely new level. If you’re itching to escape city life for a bit, The Buffalo Farm might be the perfect getaway.

Located on an idyllic 500-acre farm in Calvin, Ontario, this wilderness retreat has a variety of luxury yurt rentals. Each custom-built yurt accommodates up to 8 people, and sits on the banks of the Amable du Fond river, with two private beaches on the property.

For something even more epic, the farm has a 32-foot suite for rent (Canada’s only two-storey yurt!) which boasts a 10-foot-long window overlooking the beautiful buffalo pasture. Or, perhaps a tipi rental is more your thing.

Starting at just $95 per night, the yurts and tipis can be rented year-round, as each is equipped with wood stove, comfy queen-sized beds with organic linens and wool blankets, and washroom facilities.

A fire pit, canoes, and 10kms of groomed hiking trails are also on the premises.

There are tons of activities on-site too, but for those who feel like venturing out for the day, the Eau Claire Gorge is just a few minutes from the farm, and the entrance to Algonquin Park (North Entrance) is less than an hour.

In addition to the buffalo, many rescued horses now reside on the farm’s animal sanctuary. Get up close and personal with the 14 young horses and buffalo and learn about their stories of overcoming abuse and neglect. A donation of $30 is requested for the care and upkeep of these animals.

The Buffalo Farm has a variety of seasonal events on their calendar such as maple syrup collection in the spring, horseback riding in the summer, wildlife photography in the fall, and ice fishing in the winter.