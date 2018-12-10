Condo of the week: 10 Walker Avenue

Nestled in the quiet neighbourhood of Summerhill, this three-bed reminds me of the canal houses in Amsterdam. This house is narrow and has three storeys officially, but five if you’re really counting.

The main floor is open concept, and very well-lit. The big windows let lots of natural light filter in and there’s a wood burning fireplace, which you don’t often see in modern townhouses.

The kitchen is stylish with a quartz waterfall eat-in breakfast bar and chef-grade appliances.

On the second floor, you have two bedrooms and a bathroom. I’m in love with the mural in the nursery. It’s so cute!

The master suite is located on the third floor. It’s spacious, has a walk-in closet and a four-piece en suite.

There’s more space with the rec room in the basement and a small loft space above the master bedroom. As for outdoor space, there’s a small patio with enough room for a BBQ and a place to eat.

Specs

Address: #115 - 10 Walker Ave.

Price: $1,875,000

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 82

Transit Score: 89

Maintenance Fees: $852 monthly

Listing agent: Boris Kholodov

Listing ID: C4312997

Good For

Commuting. This place is in the perfect location to get the tranquillity of being removed from the downtown core, but the ease of access of the Yonge subway line.

Move On If

You don’t feel like doing a StairMaster workout every time you go to bed.