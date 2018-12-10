Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
10 walker ave toronto

Condo of the week: 10 Walker Avenue

Nestled in the quiet neighbourhood of Summerhill, this three-bed reminds me of the canal houses in Amsterdam. This house is narrow and has three storeys officially, but five if you’re really counting.10 walker ave toronto

The main floor is open concept, and very well-lit. The big windows let lots of natural light filter in and there’s a wood burning fireplace, which you don’t often see in modern townhouses.

10 walker ave torontoThe kitchen is stylish with a quartz waterfall eat-in breakfast bar and chef-grade appliances.

110 walker ave torontoOn the second floor, you have two bedrooms and a bathroom. I’m in love with the mural in the nursery. It’s so cute!

10 walker ave torontoThe master suite is located on the third floor. It’s spacious, has a walk-in closet and a four-piece en suite.

10 walker ave torontoThere’s more space with the rec room in the basement and a small loft space above the master bedroom. As for outdoor space, there’s a small patio with enough room for a BBQ and a place to eat.10 walker ave toronto

Specs
  • Address: #115 - 10 Walker Ave.
  • Price: $1,875,000
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 82    
  • Transit Score: 89
  • Maintenance Fees: $852 monthly
  • Listing agent: Boris Kholodov
  • Listing ID: C431299710 walker ave toronto
Good For

Commuting. This place is in the perfect location to get the tranquillity of being removed from the downtown core, but the ease of access of the Yonge subway line.10 walker ave toronto

Move On If

You don’t feel like doing a StairMaster workout every time you go to bed. 10 walker ave toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

