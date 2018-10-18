Real Estate
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto rent

Rent is way more expensive in Toronto than any city in Canada

Real Estate
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Surprise! Toronto is expensive. 

Well, that's probably not a surprise to anyone. But, Toronto was just ranked the most expensive city in Canada to rent. 

Rentals.ca has just released a report that shows, with an average of $1,902 per month for a one bedroom, Toronto is hella pricey. The price indicates a 2.8 per cent increase month-over-month.toronto rent prices

Toronto was ranked number one, to no one's surprise. Image from rentals.ca.

Coming in at second place is Richmond Hill, where a one bedroom clocks in around $1,796 a month. Vancouver was third ($1,760), Etobicoke fourth ($1,620), and Mississauga in fifth ($1,587). 

Unsurprisingly, after seeing the top five, Ontario was ranked the most expensive province as well―about $1,889 on average. 

ontario rent price

Ontario and B.C. took the top two spots for provincial averages. Image from rentals.ca.

Continuing the list of unsurprising findings, downtown was the area of Toronto with the most expensive rent by postal code, specifically around the Entertainment District, King West, and the waterfront.

The study examined 9,000 active listings on rentals.ca, and looked at both one bedrooms and two bedrooms. 

If you're looking to rent in the city, all I have to say is "good luck and godspeed, friend." 

Lead photo by

Steve I

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Rent is way more expensive in Toronto than any city in Canada

Condo of the week: 94 Crescent Road

Downtown Toronto could be getting another hotel

Rental of the week: 16 Lyndhurst Court

House of the week: 71 The Bridle Path

What a $3 million house looks like in Toronto vs. other cities

Sold! Rustic Toronto home by the lake goes for $2.6 million

Condo rents in Toronto just climbed to a record high