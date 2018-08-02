Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
2 crystal arts square toronto

Rental of the week: 2 Crystal Arts Square

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you ever curious about what living in a laneway house would be like, now’s your chance to find out. This two-bed, two-bath house is modern and spacious.2 crystal arts square toronto

The home is owned by Alex Sharpe, who used this home in 2011 as the beginning of his push to change housing as we know it in Toronto. And it seems to be working, just last year Toronto passed a motion to cut some of the red tape surround laneway suite building.

2 crystal arts square torontoThe coach house has an open layout and high ceilings.

2 crystal arts square torontoThe kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances and has a large eat-in kitchen island.

2 crystal arts square torontoSurprisingly there’s outdoor space with a large deck and BBQ station.

2 crystal arts square torontoThe master suite is bright and comes with a large walk-in closet, laundry and a six-piece en suite.

2 crystal arts square torontoI don’t know who needs two showers in the same bathroom but this place has it. I guess it’s like taking a shower with your partner but neither of you has to be cold.  

2 crystal arts square torontoThe home also boasts a whopping five parking spots and is close to all the amazing restaurants on the Danforth.

2 crystal arts square torontoSpecs
  • Address: 2 Crystal Arts Square
  • Type: Laneway House
  • Rent: $5,250 / month
  • Listing agent:  Philip Lago
  • Furnished? No
  • Utilities: No
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 5
  • Laundry? In suite
  • Outdoor space? Deck
  • Pet friendly? Yes
2 crystal arts square torontoGood For

An early adopter who doesn’t mind being the guinea pig of a real estate game changer.

2 crystal arts square torontoMove On If

You don’t want to live in what is essentially a renovated garage.2 crystal arts square toronto

Lead photo by

Philip Lago

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Rental of the week: 2 Crystal Arts Square

House of the week: 6 Marmion Avenue

Toronto could see exodus to the suburbs if housing costs keep rising

Sold! Retro Toronto bungalow goes for $275K under asking

Justin Bieber just bought a mansion with a horse track near Toronto

Sales data from Toronto homes will finally be available to everyone

Condo of the week: 993 Queen Street West

Rental of the week: 55 Jocelyn Crescent