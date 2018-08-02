Rental of the week: 2 Crystal Arts Square

If you ever curious about what living in a laneway house would be like, now’s your chance to find out. This two-bed, two-bath house is modern and spacious.

The home is owned by Alex Sharpe, who used this home in 2011 as the beginning of his push to change housing as we know it in Toronto. And it seems to be working, just last year Toronto passed a motion to cut some of the red tape surround laneway suite building.

The coach house has an open layout and high ceilings.

The kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances and has a large eat-in kitchen island.

Surprisingly there’s outdoor space with a large deck and BBQ station.

The master suite is bright and comes with a large walk-in closet, laundry and a six-piece en suite.

I don’t know who needs two showers in the same bathroom but this place has it. I guess it’s like taking a shower with your partner but neither of you has to be cold.

The home also boasts a whopping five parking spots and is close to all the amazing restaurants on the Danforth.

Specs

Address: 2 Crystal Arts Square

Type: Laneway House

Rent: $5,250 / month

Listing agent: Philip Lago

Furnished? No

Utilities: No

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 5

Laundry? In suite

Outdoor space? Deck

Pet friendly? Yes

Good For

An early adopter who doesn’t mind being the guinea pig of a real estate game changer.

Move On If

You don’t want to live in what is essentially a renovated garage.