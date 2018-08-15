Condo of the week: 15 Scarth Road

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
15 Scarth Road Toronto

It’s always nice when you find condos that aren’t completely run-of-the-mill. This century-old Victorian home in Rosedale stands out, and has been transformed into a contemporary condo.15 scarth road torontoThere are three units up for grabs in this house, all designed by Tara Fingold. This particular one is the “New York Penthouse” suite, and it’s both the nicest and most expensive.

15 scarth road torontoIt has over 2,000 square feet of living space and another 1,040 square feet dedicated to a divine rooftop terrace that has a spectacular view of the back lawn.

15 scarth road torontoThe large backyard is a common area where people and dogs alike can relax.

15 scarth road torontoInside, the unit has two bedrooms and two bathrooms on the main level.

15 scarth road torontoThe open living and dining area has a fireplace and French doors opening to a balcony at treetop level.

15 scarth road torontoThe kitchen is very modern with a mix of high-gloss white doors and distressed wood.

15 scarth road torontoThe master bedroom is bright and airy thanks to the skylights. It also has the original sloping rooflines, which add a nice touch of character.

15 scarth road torontoBoth bedrooms have luxurious en suite bathrooms, one with a free-standing tub and a marble shower.

15 scarth road torontoThe upper level has a door leading to the rooftop and two rooms, which could be anything; a bar area, home office, a study or more bedrooms, the sky's the limit.15 scarth road toronto

Specs
  • Address: #4 - 15 Scarth Road
  • Price: $3,650,000
  • Bedrooms: 2 + 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 72
  • Transit Score: 89
  • Maintenance Fees: $1,521.29 monthly
  • Listing agent: Donna Thompson
  • Listing ID: C4105915
15 scarth road torontoGood For

Anyone who hates the sardine-can-feel of many of the downtown condos. This place only has four units and each one is designed to feel private, with its own character. It would also be great for a couple looking to downsize.

15 scarth road torontoMove On If

You’d rather get more bang for your buck. This place is quite expensive, so if you don’t mind a more typical condo you can get a lot more for less.15 scarth road toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Bird House Media

