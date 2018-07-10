Real Estate
155 madison avenue toronto

House of the week: 155 Madison Avenue

Oh hello gorgeous! This house looks like it came straight out of Architecture Digest. The current owners have restored this home beautifully.    155 madison avenue toronto

The three-storey historic Annex-style home is filled with natural light, exposed brick walls and modern finishes, making it flawless.

155 madison avenue torontoUpon entering the house you’re greeted by a gorgeous living room with 10-foot ceilings and a gas fireplace with a darling antique wood mantle.

155 madison avenue torontoThe living room flows seamlessly into the dining room and kitchen.

155 madison avenue torontoThe kitchen is minimalist with exposed shelves. It could probably use an extra cabinet but I like the mix of wood and white high gloss.

155 madison avenue torontoThe kitchen walks-out through a mud room into the shady private courtyard.  

155 madison avenue torontoOn the second floor, there is a second family room and two bedrooms.

155 madison avenue toronto One of the bedrooms is currently the playroom of my childhood dreams.

155 madison avenue toronto Additionally, there’s the master suite which includes a walk-in closet, five-piece en suite and a walk-out to a large balcony.

155 madison avenue toronto On the third floor, there is another master bedroom with a stunning six-piece en suite.

155 madison avenue torontoThere are two other spacious bedrooms, one of which is being used as an office.

155 madison avenue torontoOne of the bedrooms is striking with cathedral ceilings, but what I’m really obsessed with is the bathroom with flamingo wallpaper. It’s so cute!

155 madison avenue torontoThere’s even more space in the basement with a large rec room and a guest bedroom.  

155 madison avenue torontoAlso while I don’t usually point out a laundry room this one has a dog-shower, which I imagine comes in handy more often than not. I assume it could be used for messy kids and pets alike... but I don’t know the rules.

155 madison avenue torontoSpecs
  • Address: 155 Madison Ave.
  • Price: $4,499,000
  • Lot Size: 24.88 x 121 feet
  • Bedrooms: 5+1
  • Bathrooms: 6
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 93
  • Transit Score: 99
  • Listing agent: Myles Slocombe
  • Listing ID: C4178721
155 madison avenue torontoGood For

A large family. There’s plenty of room for both living, working, and playing. This could make the perfect downtown family home.  

155 madison avenue torontoMove On If

You don’t want to be in frat house central. Almost all of Toronto’s notorious fraternities and sororities are within a one block radius of this house. Frosh Week will not be kind on your sleep schedule.  155 madison avenue toronto

