House of the week: 155 Madison Avenue

Oh hello gorgeous! This house looks like it came straight out of Architecture Digest. The current owners have restored this home beautifully.

The three-storey historic Annex-style home is filled with natural light, exposed brick walls and modern finishes, making it flawless.

Upon entering the house you’re greeted by a gorgeous living room with 10-foot ceilings and a gas fireplace with a darling antique wood mantle.

The living room flows seamlessly into the dining room and kitchen.

The kitchen is minimalist with exposed shelves. It could probably use an extra cabinet but I like the mix of wood and white high gloss.

The kitchen walks-out through a mud room into the shady private courtyard.

On the second floor, there is a second family room and two bedrooms.

One of the bedrooms is currently the playroom of my childhood dreams.

Additionally, there’s the master suite which includes a walk-in closet, five-piece en suite and a walk-out to a large balcony.

On the third floor, there is another master bedroom with a stunning six-piece en suite.

There are two other spacious bedrooms, one of which is being used as an office.

One of the bedrooms is striking with cathedral ceilings, but what I’m really obsessed with is the bathroom with flamingo wallpaper. It’s so cute!

There’s even more space in the basement with a large rec room and a guest bedroom.

Also while I don’t usually point out a laundry room this one has a dog-shower, which I imagine comes in handy more often than not. I assume it could be used for messy kids and pets alike... but I don’t know the rules.

Specs

Address: 155 Madison Ave.

Price: $4,499,000

Lot Size: 24.88 x 121 feet

Bedrooms: 5+1

Bathrooms: 6

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 93

Transit Score: 99

Listing agent: Myles Slocombe

Listing ID: C4178721

Good For

A large family. There’s plenty of room for both living, working, and playing. This could make the perfect downtown family home.

Move On If

You don’t want to be in frat house central. Almost all of Toronto’s notorious fraternities and sororities are within a one block radius of this house. Frosh Week will not be kind on your sleep schedule.