This is what Toronto's newest library will look like

Construction on a new library coming to Toronto has begun, and the finished building will most certainly be nothing like the libraries you remember from your childhood days.

The library with an apartment building stacked on top has officially broken ground. The concept was announced earlier this year and the community had an opportunity to give their thoughts. Construction is expected to finish by 2021.

Looking forward to seeing this new Library branch open as the Perth/Dupont branch, even though an amazing staff, is just too small. The community needs this new branch which will provide so many new programs when it opens. https://t.co/v0p6J9wqHB — Sarah Doucette (@SarahEDoucette) February 13, 2018

Located in the Junction Triangle, this new branch will serve as the new home of the to-be relocated Perth Dupont Branch. The library sits on the ground floor of the 14-storey structure at 299 Campbell Avenue.

The new library is expected to be 10,000-square-feet, replacing the 3,600-square-foot branch currently at 1589 Dupont Street.

Now, the rest of the structure is a 235-unit rental apartment building. This mixed-use building is the result of a partnership between developer TAS and the Toronto Public Library. This is the first rental building for TAS.

Branch manager Gail MacFayden said in a press release that the relocation of the Perth Dupont Branch to 299 Campbell Avenue means “...more space and services to support the Junction community.”