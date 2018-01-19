Tiny Toronto library is getting a big upgrade

The little library that could will be growing to three times its current size in just a few years, thanks to the development of a 14-storey, mixed-used building in The Junction Triangle.

The Perth/Dupont Library at 299 Campbell Ave. has long been one of the smallest public libraries in Toronto at just 3,600 square feet.

In 2015, city council approved plans to replace the library with a new, 10,000-square-foot facility at the base of a forthcoming condo building.

Construction on that building has yet to start, and new renderings show that it could look quite a bit different than how it was first imagined. The residential portion is now slated to be rental apartments, which the neighbourhood could really use.

The new library will only be one floor when completed, but it promises to be an open and sunny space thanks to large glass walls and windows. It will be located on the condo building's ground floor with an entrance at the corner of Campbell and Dupont.

Community members met earlier this week to discuss the branch's design, and it appears to have been well received.

Everything is running smoothly and The Junction Triangle is on track to see its new library rise by 2021. Construction is expected to start this spring.