Sold! Stunning Toronto home goes for just under asking

Yet another stunning property has sold on Macpherson Avenue. This two-bed, three-bath is beautiful, bright and airy. While probably not a family home—considering it only has two bedrooms—this place will definitely make a great home for a couple.

The house is renovated in a contemporary fashion. Glass, wrought-iron, slate and warm walnut wood are seen throughout.

I’m not a huge fan of the slate flooring everywhere, but apart from that they did a spectacular job on the renovation.

The kitchen is ultra-modern and equipped with high-end stainless steel appliances.

A south-facing balcony that has a nice view of the city is attached to the master bedroom.

The bathrooms have spa-like features, including my favourite thing: heated towel racks!

The professionally landscaped backyard is pretty cool. The house also has a year-round pool, which I’m assuming is more like a large hot tub, otherwise that’s gonna be one cold dip in February...

The Essentials

Why it sold for what it did?

It’s a really nice newly-renovated house in a central location with a new garage and a year-round pool. Plus the family room could easily be turned into a third bedroom.

Was it worth it?

Considering some of the properties on this street have gone for well over $3 million, I’d say this about the right price point for this house.