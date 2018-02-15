City
Condo of the week: 12 Macpherson Avenue

While not many people in Toronto are on the hunt for $4 million converted church condos, it's always nice to get a peek inside some of the city's most remarkable residential spaces. This recently listed townhouse at Yonge and Macpherson certainly fits that bill.

12 macpherson avenue torontoI've passed by this complex so many times and always wondered what the units looked like on the inside, and now I have my answer: luxurious. They look extremely luxurious. 

12 macpherson avenue torontoThis one boasts a whopping 4,415 square feet of floor space that's spread across three stories. And with 4 + 1 bedrooms on offer, it's about as spacious as townhouses get in this city. One of the benefits of working with an old church is that there's space to spare.

12 macpherson avenue torontoThere are a number of highlights here, from the curved central staircase to architectural details that show off the former history of the building to the award-winning kitchen (yes, they have awards for such things) and elegant master/en suite combo.

12 macpherson avenue torontoNaturally, there's also a 1,100 bottle wine cellar to house your collection of Beaucastel and Pétrus. This might be the first dream townhouse I've seen. 

12 macpherson avenue torontoSpecs

Address: Townhouse #1, 12 Macpherson Ave.
Price: $4,289,000 
Bedrooms: 4 + 1
Bathrooms: 5
Parking: 2
Walk Score: 94
Transit Score: 92
Maintenance Fees: $2,885.17
Listing agent: Paul Maranger and Christian Vermast
Listing ID: C4041927

12 macpherson avenue torontoGood For

Someone with deep pockets, very good taste, and a valuable wine collection. In other words, the perfect version of myself. 

12 macpherson avenue torontoMove On If

For $4+ million you expect a detached house. But, hey, this isn't really a house anyway. It's a converted church turned into one of the nicest townhomes you'll ever see.

12 macpherson avenue toronto12 macpherson avenue toronto12 macpherson avenue toronto12 macpherson avenue toronto12 macpherson avenue toronto12 macpherson avenue toronto12 macpherson avenue toronto12 macpherson avenue toronto

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Sotheby's Realty

