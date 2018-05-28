This is what $700K gets you in Toronto right now

Toronto is fast becoming known as a land of opportunity... for people who want to buy dilapidated houses on the cheap incredibly expensive.

Our latest contender for priciest local murder shack (note: not actually a murder shack) comes to us via Century 21, which recently listed a boarded up bungalow in Leslieville for $800,000.

The price dropped a full $100,000 this week, down to just under $700,000, but it somehow has yet to sell. Maybe because no one can go inside?

The house at 28 Woodfield Road, near Queen Street East and Coxwell Avenue, "may not be safe" according to the real estate listing. It doesn't even have a key.

**Do Not Enter The Home**. It May Not Be Safe. It Has Been Vacant For Some Time. There Is No Key.https://t.co/3NyuxiTZLZ pic.twitter.com/UBT9ckLZKN — Scott Ingram CPA, CA (@areacode416) May 7, 2018

"This home is being sold 'as is'," it reads. "Its value is the land. **Do Not Enter The Home**.... It has been vacant for some time."

Knowing that the home itself is meant to be a teardown, the property becomes a bit more appealing. It's in a prime location within a covetable neighbourhood and the lot itself decently-sized for the price. In Toronto.

Indeed, some real estate buffs might see this as a great opportunity.

The rest of us will continue to see a creepy, doorless, windowless shack until it's torn down.