15 things to do in Toronto this week

Things to do in Toronto this week include Toronto's first-ever event celebrating Italy's iconic Festival of Sanremo, the Roundhouse Craft Beer Festival, and a concert from Indie icon Father John Misty.

The Canadian International AutoShow and Winter Stations are also both in full swing all week long, making them the perfect events to squeeze in on a free day.

