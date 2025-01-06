15 things to do in Toronto this week

Things to do in Toronto this week include checking out an art exhibit that's all about Hip-Hop, laughing your you-know-what off with Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan and attending a sing-a-long screening of one of the biggest movie musicals of the past 20 years.

You can also spend your week catching up on some quintessential winter activities, like skating at the Bentway or checking out the Junction's Window Wonderland installation, on top of hitting up a number of hilarious comedy shows.

To view the complete listings or find out even more things to do, be sure to visit our events page.

Here's our roundup of things to do in Toronto this week.