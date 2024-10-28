15 things to do in Toronto this week

Things to do in Toronto this weekend include the biggest Halloween street party in the city, the kick off of the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair and an epic performance by Pitbull at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto.

While Halloween parties are dominating the social schedule this week and tapering into the weekend, the city will quickly feel the shift into full-blown holiday mode, which kicks off on Nov. 1 with Toronto's biggest one-day Christmas market at The Bentway.

Here are my picks for things to do in Toronto this week.