Toronto is getting a holiday-themed night market with three bars and 150 vendors

A former Toronto LCBO location is transforming into a holiday spectacle for three nights next month.

The Night Market is set to return, offering festive cheer through local vendors, specialty cocktails and seasonal delights. Here's what to know.

This November, what was at one point the LCBO at the corner of King and Spadina, will be home to a night market for three days starting November 22.

Over 150 vendors will be in attendance, and the market expects to attract more than 5,000 attendees over the festive weekend.

The 10,000 sq. ft. space will come alive with holiday cheer, courtesy of Okane Care's dazzling holiday light display, turning the intersection into a must-see spectacle both inside and out.

What else is there to do?

In addition to the vendors offering a wide range of unique gifts, the market will feature three different bars: a specialty cocktail bar for craft creations, a full-service bar, and a mocktail bar for those who prefer non-alcoholic beverages.

Attendees can also get in on the festive fun at the holiday-themed pop-up portrait studio and take part in various seasonal activities throughout the weekend.

Live performances will provide a backdrop to this bustling event.

The Night Market is set to be one of the season's most exciting events, offering a blend of shopping, entertainment, and holiday spirit at one of Toronto's busiest corners.

The Night Market will take place November 22 to 24, 2024 at 415 King St. West.