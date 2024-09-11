15 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Things to do in Toronto this weekend include a whole host of festivals celebrating various cultures and neighbourhoods in the city.

Exploring Roncesvalles Village at the Roncesvalles Polish Festival or the Harbourfront at the Toronto Waterfront Festival are just a couple of your options, but if festivals aren't your jam, the city's still got you covered.

After sweeping the city for two weeks, TIFF is also winding down this weekend, with the final screenings and premieres of the festival alongside the reveal of the People's Choice Award.

For more ideas, check out our previous roundup for the week and be sure to head over to our events section for complete listings.

