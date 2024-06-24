There's a huge street fair in Toronto this week for Pride

Toronto's Pride Weekend 2024 is right around the corner, and there's a huge street fair happening all weekend long to help celebrate!

Taking over Church between Bloor and Dundas, the Pride Street Fair is the ultimate place to celebrate Toronto's 2SLGBTQ+ community—complete with live entertainment, activities, food, and more.

Church-Wellesley Village will come alive between Friday, June 28, and Sunday, June 30. Six performance stages will be set up along (or just off) Church, featuring live music, DJ sets, drag performances, and more.

You can view a complete schedule of Pride Street Festival performances and parties through Toronto Pride's website.

Aside from the special events, the street will be filled day and night with local artisans selling their goods, food stalls from some of the city's favourite eateries and beverage carts to keep you hydrated.

For anyone with accessibility needs, there are Wheel-Trans pickups along Church at Charles, Gloucester, Maitland, Carlton and Gerrard, as well as a Sensory Space at James Canning Gardens (15 Gloucester).

Then, of course, there are the parades.

Walk over to Yonge on Friday, June 28 at 7 p.m. to catch the Trans March, and Saturday, June 29 at 1 p.m. for the Dyke March before the grand parade kicks off on Sunday, June 30 at 2 p.m.

You can find out more details about the parade route and viewing areas here.