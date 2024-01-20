Radar
Daniela Donayre
Posted 2 hours ago
unique things to do toronto winter 2024

10 unique things to do in Toronto this winter

Unique things to do in Toronto this winter include getting spicy at an erotic arts and crafts fair, watching hockey legends play their best game, and attending a sci-fi burlesque show.

Whether you want to keep it low-key by checking out an art crawl or put on your best cosplay at a pop culture convention, you are bound to find something that fits your vibe this cold weather season. 

Here are some unique things to do in Toronto this winter. 

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • The Empire Strips Back
      December 29 - March 17
      The Empire Strips Back
      Let your geek and your freak out as you watch sultry stormtroopers and other Star Wars characters put on a funny and sexy burlesque show. Whether you are a die-hard fan or just looking to have a unique night out, you are bound to have a good time at this parody show.
      The Royal Cinema
    • Dance Ontario DanceWeekend
      January 26-28
      Dance Ontario DanceWeekend
      Watch over 300 seasoned dancers perform mind blowing moves, take part in a dance workshop or check out one of many cultural dance performances like traditional Korean dance and Spanish flamenco at this festival celebrating all things dance.
      Fleck Dance Theatre
    • Little Portugal Art and Vintage Crawl
      January 27
      Little Portugal Art and Vintage Crawl
      Bundle up and explore charming Little Portugal this winter as you peruse art galleries, check out cool street art or find your next vintage piece at a thrift store. The best part? It's free!
      Multiple Venues
    • NHL All-Star Weekend
      February 3
      NHL All-Star Weekend
      Cheer on your favourite hockey players as they show off their skills, watch a star studded hockey game or check out the Fan Fair for interactive games, cold beers and lots of free activities.
      Scotiabank Arena
    • Winter Chocolate Show
      February 10
      Winter Chocolate Show
      Head over to the Toronto Reference Library for an indulgent chocolate experience. Join a chocolate making workshop, try unique flavours or get some Valentine's Day shopping done as you support local chocolatiers. At this show dedicated to all things chocolate.
      Toronto Reference Library, Bram and Bluma Appel Salon
    • Justin Bieber Night
      February 10
      Justin Bieber Night
      Re-live your teenage years as you sing Justin Bieber's top hits at this themed dance party at The Concert Hall.
      The Concert Hall
    • The Erotic Arts & Crafts fair
      February 10
      The Erotic Arts & Crafts fair
      Get saucy this Valentine's season by checking out an erotic arts and crafts fair at Parkdale Hall. Find everything from cute handmade knits, sexy prints and adorable cards you are sure to find something to treat yourself or your boo at this fair.
      The Parkdale Hall
    • The Urban Exhibit
      February 11
      The Urban Exhibit
      If you are missing the endless markets of warmer months make sure to stop by this huge indoor art market featuring over 85 local artisans and artists. There will also be various vendors with delicious food to munch on and a live DJ to keep the vibes high all day long.
      The Great Hall
    • Paint Your Own Booty
      February 16
      Paint Your Own Booty
      Toronto-based artist Emmy Tran is hosting a one-of-a-kind paint class. Everyone will get a personalized canvas with a pencil drawing of their own booty (imagine a body-positive paint-by-number experience). You'll learn colour theory, highlights and shadows in this three-hour class. Best part? All materials will be included in the price of the class!
      Stackt Market
    • Toronto Comic Con
      March 15-17
      Toronto Comic Con
      Put on your best cosplay outfit and head over to Metro Toronto Convention centre to meet your favourite TV and movie stars, pick up some comic books or learn a new skill at one of the many workshops offered this year.
      Metro Toronto Convention Centre
    Lead photo by

    @theempirestripsback
