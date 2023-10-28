Burlesque parody of Star Wars is happening in Toronto and tickets are selling out

If you've been watching Star Wars and low-key thought to yourself, "This would be better done in burlesque," it turns out there's a show for you — and it's already almost sold out for the year.

The Empire Strips Back: a Burlesque Parody is the latest in a string of Toronto events by organizer Fever, who also happen to be responsible for a candlelit Taylor Swift tribute concert, Bubble Planet, and Divina Dali.

Previously sold out in other major North American cities like New York, Chicago, and Vancouver, your favourite intergalactic characters are officially in the 6ix and ready to tickle your funny bones (with the requisite sauciness, of course).

Because of its scantily-clad and sultry nature, it goes without saying that this event is restricted to the 18+ crowd.

Oh, and seats are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis, which means ticketing works like this: you'll purchase one for your preferred zone, and when you arrive, you'll grab a spot wherever's available (it goes without saying that arriving early is your best bet for a good seat).

As of today, tickets are still available for December 30 and 31, but don't sweat — there are tons of options for 2024, with the show officially wrapping its Toronto run in March 2024.

Prices start at $46 for General Admission, with the Imperial Package running you up to $136.90, depending on your seating zone.

You can check out The Empire Strips Back: a Burlesque Parody at The Royal at 608 College Street.