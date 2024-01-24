Radar
Things to do in toronto this week

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Things to do in Toronto this weekend include watching a mind-blowing magic show, getting your fortune told at an esoteric market and eating tasty tacos before dancing all night long at a salsa night

Here's our roundup of things to do in Toronto this weekend. For more ideas, check out our previous roundup for the week, and be sure to head over to our events section for complete listings. 

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Henry Fong
      January 26
      Henry Fong
      Henry Fong returns to Toronto to headline a night full of exhilarating house music with sounds of Bass House and Electro House at HUSH HUSH!
      Hush Hush
    • Girl Dinner
      January 26
      Girl Dinner
      Make your way to Abozzo Gallery for some Girl DInner. This exhibition is a collection of works by female artists as they share their experiences of girlhood through their art.
      Abbozzo Gallery
    • Witches Night In
      January 26-27
      Witches Night In
      Start your weekend off by checking out an esoteric market. With over 50 vendors selling crystals, offering tarot readings and even $50 tattoos you are bound to pick up something you love.
      700 Dupont Street
    • Darren Kiely
      January 27
      Darren Kiely
      Call your besties and put on your cutest concert 'fit before heading to Adelaide Hall where Irish folk-pop singer, Darren Kiely, will perform his best tunes all night long.
      Adelaide Hall
    • Salsa Sabado
      January 27
      Salsa Sabado
      Get ready to dance all evening at Taco Taco as they hold their first Salsa Sabado of the year. Music will range between salsa, bachata and cha cha. There is a $10 cover for this event.
      TacoTaco
    • The Auditions: Stand-Up Comedy
      January 27
      The Auditions: Stand-Up Comedy
      Beat the winter blues with a night filled with laughter as Toronto's premiere stand-up comedians take the stage at Alumnae Theatre to tell their best bits.
      Alumnae Theatre
    • Women's Networking Event
      January 27
      Women's Networking Event
      Meet like-minded people and make lasting connections at this casual networking event. There will be tasty drinks and snacks on site. Best part? This is a pay what you can event.
      Coin 8
    • Bacon & Leggs
      January 27
      Bacon & Leggs
      Elevate your weekend brunch with a fabulous drag show hosted by Selena Vyle and a surprise guest! Make sure to arrive early if you want to secure a good view of the show.
      The Smith House
    • Sin City Illusions
      January 28
      Sin City Illusions
      Challenge your friends to an arcade game or grab a bite to eat before watching a mind-blowing magic show featuring sleight of hand and stage illusions.
      The Rec Room
    • Toronto Market Week
      January 28-30
      Toronto Market Week
      Discover the newest trends in the gift, home and fashion industries. You'll be able to network with fellow store owners or pick up a handmade gift or two for your loved ones at Canada's fastest-growing B@B trade show.
      The International Centre
