Radar
Tanja-Tiziana Burdi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
things to do in toronto this weekend

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Radar
Tanja-Tiziana Burdi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Things to do in Toronto this weekend include some art in the park, a popular street party, a South-Asian culture festival, and believe it or not, dogs doing magic!

For more ideas, check out our previous round-up for the week or head over to our events section for the full listings.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Watch a free drag show while you shop at this inclusive Toronto market

10 things to do in Toronto this week

Chinatown is getting a two-day street festival in Toronto this summer

The top 15 buildings to see at Doors Open Toronto 2023

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

10 things to do in Toronto this week

Canada's Wonderland hosting huge fireworks display for Victoria Day 2023