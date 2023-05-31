Watch a free drag show while you shop at this inclusive Toronto market

The Toronto Queer Market Pride Edition is almost here. The best part? It's totally free.

The Toronto Queer Market is one of the biggest queer vendor markets in Canada, featuring over 40 vendors. Starting June 3, Barbara Hall park will be transformed into a vibrant market with an array of vendors and delicious food to snack on.

According to Ashley Champion, founder of Toronto Queer Market, there is always something new: "When choosing vendors we make sure that 25 per cent of our vendors are vendors we haven't had before. We have hundreds of applicants and want to give everyone a chance."

Even if you have attended this event before, there are plenty of new things to see. Some of the vendors you can expect to see this weekend range from kitschy art prints by Pete Ellison Studio to vintage clothing by Papa Vintage and delicious donuts by Dawn Made.

The Toronto Queer Market will also feature multiple performances from local talent. There will be a drag show from 3-4 p.m. with Allysin Chaynes, Messy Margaret and Delirios, as well as comedy by up and coming comedian Kez Vicarious-Robinson and music by EDM artist Xentrx.

When I asked Ashley what makes this market unique she said: "I would say the drag show really differentiates us from other markets. Having drag performances attracts a lot of people and creates a space for queer entertainers. I’ve also had a lot of feedback from people that have come to the market, saying it's an easy way to go out and socialize without the pressure of having to go to a bar.”

With Pride around the corner, what is a better way to kick off the beginning of Pride month than with a drag show, some retail therapy, music and dancing; but make sure to arrive early if you want to enjoy the event to the fullest.

According to Ashley the last Toronto Queer Market had a turnout of over 3000 people!

The Toronto Queer Market Pride Edition is set to start its run this Saturday June 3 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Barbara Hall Park, 519 Church St.