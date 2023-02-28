The World Naked Bike Ride is returning to Toronto this spring, so grab your bikes and be sure to lather on the sunscreen - everywhere.

Advocating for a cleaner, safer, body-positive world, riders will be coming together for the international clothing-optional bike ride on June 10, 2023.

The event's dress code is "bare as you dare"; whether you choose to ride in your birthday suit, body paint, or in a bathing suit, it's completely up to you.

Last year, some naked cyclists even crashed a couple's wedding photo shoot, yielding some hilarious photos.

This year, the event will start with participants gathering at Coronation Park between 10 a.m. and noon for socializing, body painting, and bike decorating.

The ride itself begins at 1 p.m. rain or shine, following a route along several major streets in the downtown core, biking through the University of Toronto, Kensington Market, Yonge-Dundas Square, City Hall, and other landmarks.

The bike route ends back at the starting point of Coronation Park, though many riders will briefly get dressed to take the ferry to Hanlan's Point Beach, where clothing is optional.

There is no registration required to join the ride, so just show up with your bike and helmet and bare as you dare.