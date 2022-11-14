Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
things to do in toronto this week

15 things to do in Toronto this week

Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Events in Toronto this week are all about holiday events.

The Distillery Winter Village is back just in time for the holidays or throw on your best kitschy sweater and sip on some festive-inspired cocktails at The Thirsty Elf.

With so many things to do in Toronto, there's likely an event for everyone.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

The Toronto Christmas Market opens with a tree lighting ceremony this week

Cavalcade of Lights will return to Toronto this year but without fireworks

15 things to do in Toronto this week

Everything you need to know about the long awaited return of House of Vans to Toronto

Toronto is getting a new winter festival with a light tunnel and Christmas market

Casa Loma is turning into a Christmas wonderland this winter

25 things to do in Toronto this weekend

10 Christmas markets and holiday festivals near Toronto this year