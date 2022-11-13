Everything you need to know about the long awaited return of House of Vans to Toronto

After a four-year hiatus, it was announced earlier that House of Vans would finally be making its way back to Toronto.

The four-day skate festival is set to be centred around skateboarding, live music, workshops and a vendors market all at The Great Hall.

So what to expect?

A pop-up skate park and local vendors

You'll be able to learn how to skate at the pop-up skate park. No need to worry about gear as there will be helmets, pads and skateboards provided if you don't have your own gear.

You can also roam through over 10 different local vendors that will be selling everything from vintage clothes, handmade items, plants and much more at the community market.

Food and drinks and a free breakfast

If you're looking for a bite to eat there will be a local food market where you can grab food and drinks from Maker Pizza, RGLR Coffee and Otto's Bierhalle.

On Saturday morning, there will be a free waffle breakfast so make sure to check to head there early to grab some.

Workshops, art, movies and live music

There will be a ton of workshops to join in on including shoe customization, screen printing, tie dying and cookie decorating.

You'll also be able to check out the art installations and different movie premieres happening each night as well as live music on Saturday and Sunday nights.

The event and all activities are completely free but some activities will require an RSVP in advance to attend.

House of Vans is set to take over The Great Hall at 1087 Queen Street West on November 17 through November 20.