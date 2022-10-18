Radar
Toronto is getting a four-day festival that hasn't been here since 2018

A festival that hasn't been going on in Toronto for years is finally returning, and it'll last for four whole days.

The last time the House of Vans was in Toronto was at The Bentway in 2018, putting on their experience centred around live music, skateboarding, workshops and a community market under the Gardiner.

Now, the House of Vans Experience is coming back to the city and bringing all those things with it.

This time, the onsite skate park and local market with live music is popping up at The Great Hall. The event will be free of charge, but you'll have to RSVP to some programming ahead of time.

There'll also be an offsite skate event at what Vans is saying is "one of the city's abandoned subway stations," the most likely possibility being Toronto's Lower Bay ghost station.

"It's an honour to bring House of Vans back to life in Toronto to celebrate the city's vibrant creative community," says Alex Auchu, Marketing Director at Vans Canada. "To provide an inclusive space to highlight and support the creatives that make this city so special."

No specific programming has been announced yet, but you can keep up to date on more details on their website.

House of Vans is taking place in Toronto from November 17 to 20.

