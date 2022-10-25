Radar
Samreen Maqsood
Posted 8 hours ago
zombie wrestling Toronto

There's back-to-back nights of zombie wrestling in Toronto this week

Samreen Maqsood
Posted 8 hours ago
With just a few days left until the spookiest holiday of the year, the city is in full swing with Halloween events for everyone to join.

To add to the list, the annual Zombie Wrestling is back with a double header.

Organized by the Superkick'd Pro Wrestling Rock Show, they’re coming back with two events in two nights.

This year, the Demon King is expected to arrive in his new form and attempt to capture the Zombie Wrestling Championship.

In the past, demons, clowns, vampires, zombies and humans have tried to take away the championship from Zombie Mike, the undefeated champion of Zombie Wrestling.

Other zombies, luchadores and other creatures of the Zombie Universe are expected to battle to the death.

General admission tickets are available now for the night of Oct. 27 and 28.

The Zombie Wrestling match will be held on Oct. 27 and 28, at 8:30 p.m.

It will be located at The Great Hall - A Vintage Venue.

Superkick'd Pro Wrestling Rock Show and Training Centre
