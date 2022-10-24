Toronto roads to close for last big street festival of the season

Pedestrian Sundays at Kensington Market is back for its last run of the year for a day full of food, live music, art and fun.

The monthly street festival came back earlier this spring for the first time in a couple of years after a brief hiatus.

The festival has taken place on the last Sunday of every month from May to October since 2016.

The lively neighbourhood is set to close some of its major roads to vehicles, letting those travelling on foot to exclusively walk freely on the roads without having to worry about cars.

Just like always, there will be a ton of local food vendors that will be offering some of the neighbourhood's best eats including burgers, tacos, vegan cuisine, desserts and a ton more.

Don't forget to check out all the live entertainment scattered throughout the neighbourhood including music and dance demonstrations.

Make sure to stop at all the artisan vendors that will be selling some of their best handmade goods.

The last Pedestrian Sunday of the year is on October 30 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.