Toronto is getting a festive Christmas market and lights display

Holiday Fair in the Square is just around the corner for its 2022 rendition of Christmas entertainment, food, and festivities right in the heart of downtown Toronto.

The festival combines the charm and elegance of a Christmas market with the excitement and allure of a thriving winter carnival.

You can shop for holiday gifts, ice skate, grab a savoury lunch or enjoy some seasonal sweet treats. Lots of tasty cuisines from Toronto's finest food trucks and gourmet merchants will be on site to keep your stomach full all day.

Past vendors include Canadian classics such as Tiny Tom Donuts, Beaver Tails, as well as international dishes from Golden Bubbles and Himalayan Dumplings.

The bustling artisan market place will be a one-stop-shop for all things jewelry, kitchenware, fashion, and home decor, and will also feature charming hand-crafted items from local vendors and artists.

If you're craving a drink, head to the Polar Point Bar, where the crackling fire will warm you up as you sip on some delicious mulled wine, hot apple cider, seasonal beer, or wine.

You can also check out the endless entertaining performances, winter-themed rides, or simply soak in all the holiday magic.

Holiday Fair in the Square 2022 runs from Dec. 2 to 23 in Nathan Phillips Square, and is open on Tuesday to Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday to Saturday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.