A free drone show is coming to Toronto and it will completely light up the sky

Drone shows this past summer seemed to be the next big thing to replace fireworks lighting up the night sky. If you missed watching synchronized drones this past summer then no need to worry as a Toronto space will be getting a drone show next month. 

Northcrest Developments has teamed up with Luminato Festival Toronto and North York Arts to put on a free drone show called "Turning the Light" by Katharine Harvey.

Hosted at the soon-to-be redeveloped Downsview Airport, the twelve-minute drown show will feature 108 illuminated drones performing eight scenes in the sky, recreating some of Harvey's paintings all while synchronized to music.

Not only will there be a drone show, but there will also be activities as well as live entertainment by local artists. The event will also feature free hot beverages to keep you warm throughout the night.

After the performance, Katharine Harvey will also be showing a short film and will then create a series of paintings based on it. You'll also have the opportunity to see the drone field up close.

Light Up Downsview is set to light up the sky at Downsview Airport on November 12.

Gates to the event open at 6:00 p.m. while the show starts at 7:00 p.m. The event is free to attend but registration is required.

North Star Drone Shows
