10 places to celebrate Diwali 2022 in and around Toronto

Diwali in Toronto 2022 is a five-day festival of lights and a major event for Hindus, Jains and Sikhs. It comes from the Sanskrit word dipavali meaning "row of lights" and the festival symbolizes victory over darkness.

Dates for the event are based on the lunar calendar, varying from year to year. The third day of the festival, traditionally the main day of celebration, takes place on October 24 this year.

Here are places and events in and around Toronto that will be celebrating Diwali this year.

Toronto's bustling Little India is also celebrating the festival of lights. Diwali Mela 2022 at the Grand India Bazaar will have a night full of festivities including a live DJ, dances, festive treats, sparklers, a sidewalk sale and more on October 22.

For those in Mississauga, you can check out Sparkling Diwali Mela at the National Banquet Hall on October 16. From a live DJ to Bhangra dancing, there are a ton of activities to check out before shopping through the different vendors that'll have everything you need to celebrate the holiday.

Head out to Burrows Hall Community Centre in Scarborough to celebrate the festival Bihari style. Filled with live music and dancing, celebrate the lights festival together on October 15.

In Scarborough, there will be a family-friendly event called Diwali Night 2022 that will feature diya decor, Bhangra dances, live music, fashion and jewellery vendors, authentic cuisine and more. The event will be held at Grand Cinnamon Banquet and Convention on October 21.

Put on your best saree or kurta and head out to this dance party that will be celebrating the lights festival in a modern way. Dance the night away to some of the best Bollywood tunes at Twilight Family Restaurant and Bar on October 21.

Versailles Convention Centre in Mississauga is also hosting its own event called Diwali Dhamaka Mela Fest. The event will feature traditional eats, live entertainment, vendors, raffle prizes and more. Grab tickets to the event on October 16.

Brampton has one of the largest South Asian populations in Canada with events hosted around the city for the huge celebration. This Gala Night at Speranza Banquet Hall features unlimited food, drinks, a live DJ, games, vendors, live performances and much more. The celebration goes down on October 22.

The Courtyard by Marriott will don traditional diya decor and illuminating projections from noon to midnight. With traditional bites, live entertainment, dance performances, henna, vendors and more, celebrate this lights festival on October 23.

Want to celebrate Diwali in style? Make sure to grab tickets to the Diwali Cruise that will be celebrating the lights festival on deck. With dinner included you can dance the night away all while sailing around the Toronto Harbour on October 15.

Also if you're willing to take a drive to Niagara Falls, Canada Diwali is hosting a two-day festival on October 15 through October 16 with a ton of live performances, music and more.

The organizers are also hosting a fireworks display that will light up the Falls on October 23.

Food for Diwali

Food is a big part of celebrating Diwali, so for those looking to celebrate Diwali at home, you're going to want to know about a few key places to stock up on some treats.

Toronto also has a ton of great Indian restaurants for a night out if you just want to keep your celebration delicious and low-key.

Since 1988 this Toronto company has been producing some of the best South Asian sweets to satisfy your Diwali cravings. If you need to pick up some sweets for your at-home celebration, Al Karam Sweets has festive Mithai boxes that are full of some of your favourite treats.

Want to order your eats for the lights festival? Samosa and Sweet Factory has you covered, specializing in both samosas and Indian desserts. Head out to one of their three GTA locations found to choose some of your favourite desserts for your customized Mithai box.

This Desi bakery is always busy this time of year, offering up their Mithai boxes and party platters in a big way. With treats like Gajar Halwa and Pear Chai, it's no wonder that these Mithai boxes are always a hot commodity.