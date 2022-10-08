There's a massive winter festival coming to Canada's Wonderland

Take a step into a real life-winter wonderland this season as Winterfest at Canada's Wonderland is back for the holiday season.

Just like last year, the beloved theme park is transforming into a magical winter wonderland featuring millions of lights for an immersive holiday experience.

Festive activities include skating on Snow Flake Lake, live shows, holiday entertainment, and themed rides that will bring you some holiday cheer.

Check out the winter holiday-themed areas for the perfect Instagram-worthy photo. Hundreds of decorated Christmas trees are scattered around the park, including two 50-foot Christmas trees on International Street so make sure to snap a photo of them too.

If you need a little snack break to warm up after all the fun, grab a cup of photo chocolate or other holiday-themed treats the park will be serving up.

Make sure to stop by the boutiques to pick up some holiday decor and souvenirs, perfect for anyone on your Christmas list.

You're never too old to grab a photo with Santa so make sure to visit the North Pole to see jolly old St. Nick.

Winterfest is set to run on select nights beginning November 18 through December 31.

Tickets and activities must be purchased online in advance prior to entry as tickets won't be sold at the park. Tickets are priced starting at $29.99. Admission is free for Gold and Platinum season pass holders.