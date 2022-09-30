20 things to do in Toronto this October

October is a month of transition in Toronto, where the fall atmosphere starts creeping in and the city transforms into a colourful place full of activities that take advantage of this crisp and comfortable season.

Events for October 2022 are all about festivals like Venus Fest and PumpkinFest, exciting art experiences like Nuit Blanche, and ghostly affairs like Casa Loma's Legends of Horror.

With so many things to do, there's an event for everyone this month.