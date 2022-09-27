Toronto is getting a pumpkin village hidden inside a candy forest

Pumpkinville is Toronto's new fall festival it didn't know it needed.

Taking place at CF Sherway Gardens in Etobicoke, Pumpkinville will feature larger-than-life pumpkin sculptures, pumpkin houses and a village inside of a candy forest all made with over 30,000 real pumpkins.

The sculptures are created by local artists using a variety of locally-grown materials.

Pumpkinville is also partnering up with Halloween Nights of Lights, which is an immersive, walk-through experience located next to the event. This year, there will be more than 1.5 million LED and RGB lights synchronized to Halloween tunes.

Tickets to Pumpkinville are included with the purchase of Nights of Lights tickets or can be purchased separately. There is an early bird discount of 15 per cent that is valid on certain nights.

Pumpkinville will start on Sept. 30 and run until Oct. 31. It will be located at CF Sherway Gardens, at 25 The West Mall, Toronto.