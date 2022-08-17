People in Toronto upset and disappointed with changes to Fan Expo

With FAN EXPO Canada just around the corner, it was recently announced that Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn would be making his way to the fan event.

What they didn't expect was that the actor would instantly sell out on his photo-ops at the convention. Recently, the convention announced that Quinn will be extending his appearance from two to four days in the city.

Guess what, Hellfire Club? Joseph Quinn has decided to extend his appearance to ALL FOUR DAYS! Additional Photo Ops go on sale Monday at 10AM ET 😈 pic.twitter.com/HyndZK64iE — FANEXPO Canada (@FANEXPOCANADA) August 12, 2022

One fan even wrote that it was a good idea for FAN EXPO to extend his stay.

Smart move. Already saw the storm of bad tweets coming from him being there for one day. — Drew Branscum (@BranscumComedy) August 13, 2022

Even though the Stranger Things star will be there for all four days of the convention, his photo-ops sold out almost instantly.

Yeah, Saturday and Sunday have sold out by 10:01 — Alexis Chung (@Heda_Alexis) August 15, 2022

Although fans were excited that there would be extra dates where they could meet Quinn, most have expressed disappointment with the scheduling changes for his appearance.

Why’d you change his panel date from Saturday to Sunday? 😓 — Blue (@thatPotion) August 13, 2022

Originally Joseph was set to have his Q&A panel on the Saturday of the convention but it's been moved to Sunday, and fans have been expressing their concerns.

@FANEXPOCANADA could we move Joseph Quinn's panel back to Saturday? A bunch of fans bought tickets for that day to see him, and it's unfortunate that it got moved to Sunday despite this. — Jesyka Bastelak 🇺🇦 (@tehbattleaxe) August 12, 2022

Ticket holders have voiced their concern asking for the panel to be changed back to its original date.

its on saturday now:/ — isaiah (@josphquinnlvr) August 13, 2022

With many requesting the panel take place on Saturday, while the overall scheduling remains confusing.

change his panel back to saturday thanks — bre 11 (@goslingfilm) August 13, 2022

One fan even changed their original tickets for the new panel date only to learn that it's now changed again.

Im really pissed off…I bought a ticket for Sunday this week..yesterday saw that his Q&A was Saturday so I paid a extra to change my ticket to Saturday and now you’re telling me that you changed his Q&A for Sunday??? That’s a joke right ??? 🤬🤬🤬 — Vanessa Melo (@vmelo90) August 13, 2022

Another fan tweeted asking for another panel as they're travelling so far to see him.

Joseph needs a panel sat!!!! We are traveling 8hrs just to see him from the USabs we have sat tix. Please add a 2nd panel. — erin (@itzmeerind) August 12, 2022

Someone even pointed out that Quinn's Q&A panel has disappeared from the schedule.

joseph's panel being moved from saturday to sunday and now it's not even on the schedule fan expo canada is so unserious pic.twitter.com/ipt3d35XnO — bre 11 (@goslingfilm) August 13, 2022

Quinn's panel isn't the only issue popping up for fans.

Many have expressed their concerns that there is no definite scheduling for the Expo, with only a "draft schedule" being released.

The FAN EXPO Canada draft schedule is out and we want YOUR help! See a glaring fandom conflict, a serious crossover in timing, or anything else we may have missed? Let us know! We can’t always fix everything, but we’re going to do our best! https://t.co/7GQrNmmkZK pic.twitter.com/yn59Pua0SY — FANEXPO Canada (@FANEXPOCANADA) August 11, 2022

Because of this, fans haven't been able to make plans for the convention as the definite schedule is still up in the air.

FAN EXPO is less than two weeks away so hopefully, the official schedule is up soon.

If you're keen on meeting other members of the cast of Stranger Things, Finn Wolfhard and Grace Van Dien will also be making an appearance this year.