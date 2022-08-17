Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto fan expo

People in Toronto upset and disappointed with changes to Fan Expo

Radar
Michelle Payot
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

With FAN EXPO Canada just around the corner, it was recently announced that Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn would be making his way to the fan event.

What they didn't expect was that the actor would instantly sell out on his photo-ops at the convention. Recently, the convention announced that Quinn will be extending his appearance from two to four days in the city.

One fan even wrote that it was a good idea for FAN EXPO to extend his stay.

Even though the Stranger Things star will be there for all four days of the convention, his photo-ops sold out almost instantly.

Although fans were excited that there would be extra dates where they could meet Quinn, most have expressed disappointment with the scheduling changes for his appearance.

Originally Joseph was set to have his Q&A panel on the Saturday of the convention but it's been moved to Sunday, and fans have been expressing their concerns.

Ticket holders have voiced their concern asking for the panel to be changed back to its original date.

With many requesting the panel take place on Saturday, while the overall scheduling remains confusing.

One fan even changed their original tickets for the new panel date only to learn that it's now changed again.

Another fan tweeted asking for another panel as they're travelling so far to see him.

Someone even pointed out that Quinn's Q&A panel has disappeared from the schedule.

Quinn's panel isn't the only issue popping up for fans.

Many have expressed their concerns that there is no definite scheduling for the Expo, with only a "draft schedule" being released.

Because of this, fans haven't been able to make plans for the convention as the definite schedule is still up in the air.

FAN EXPO is less than two weeks away so hopefully, the official schedule is up soon.

If you're keen on meeting other members of the cast of Stranger Things, Finn Wolfhard and Grace Van Dien will also be making an appearance this year.

Lead photo by

Christian Bobak
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Radar

25 things to do in Toronto this weekend

People in Toronto upset and disappointed with changes to Fan Expo

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard is coming to Toronto to meet fans

The top 35 festivals in Toronto this fall

15 things to do in Toronto this week

25 things to do in Toronto this weekend

15 things to do in Toronto before the summer is over

One of the world's largest indoor Christmas festivals is coming to Toronto this year