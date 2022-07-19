Toronto is getting a new street festival in a neighbourhood that's never had one before

It's summer in the city, and that means you'll be seeing more roads closed to cars for street festival priority, with loads of vendors and live performances. If you're looking to add another one to your list this summer then you're in luck because Toronto is getting a brand new street festival in a neighbourhood that's never had one before.

Front Street Festival is one of Toronto's newest street festivals, which will be held in the Canary District to celebrate the growing neighbourhood and its local vendors.

The street festival is set to take over the area with over 60 local artisan vendors selling their unique pieces.

Not only will the festival be filled with vendors but also local restaurants showcasing some of their best dishes.

As you roam through the different vendors, you'll be able to see buskers, including jugglers and stilt walkers, make their way through the street while a live DJ spins your summer soundtrack.

Front Street Festival will take place from July 23 through July 24 from 10:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m.

The festival will take place at 398 Front Street East in the Canary District.

There is no additional information about the schedule for this upcoming event or its vendors but an announcement is expected soon.

If you're looking for more festivals to hit this season, make sure to check out our roundup of the top 50 festivals to visit this summer.